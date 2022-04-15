Search

15 Apr 2022

Jake Doyle-Hayes: Hibernian ready for the fight against Hearts

Jake Doyle-Hayes: Hibernian ready for the fight against Hearts

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Jake Doyle-Hayes insists Hibernian will be “ready for the fight” as they target revenge on Hearts in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Easter Road side have come under fire this week after a meek capitulation in the second half of their 3-1 defeat away to the Jambos in the cinch Premiership last weekend. That result consigned Hibs to the bottom six and allowed Hearts to clinch third place.

There is an immediate chance for Shaun Maloney’s team to get some redemption, however, as they prepare to lock horns with their city rivals once more on Saturday in an Edinburgh derby that is huge for both clubs. Doyle-Hayes is adamant there will be a strong Hibs response.

“There was massive disappointment from the last game,” said the midfielder. “We know the second half wasn’t good enough. It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what went wrong.

“We know it was nowhere near good enough for a Hibs team, especially in a derby but we’ve got a chance to put it right and we’re all relishing that opportunity.

“Everyone this week in training has been buzzing for the game. It’s been really good. Everyone’s ready for the fight on Saturday.

“We’ve got a team that are going to fight for each other. We’ve had talks about what went wrong and what we could have done better. We believe we can go and put on a good performance and get the job done.”

Doyle-Hayes believes Hibs have enough resolve within their dressing room to want to put things right this weekend.

“We’ve got boys with strong personalities and mentality in that changing room,” he said. “We know we can get in there and fight and we can also play and have nice possession.

“It’s a semi-final, it’s a derby, these are the games you want to be involved in so everybody’s buzzing for it.”

Doyle-Hayes believes Hibs can take heart from their run in the Premier Sports Cup earlier this season, when they lost narrowly to Celtic in the final after beating Rangers in the semi-final while cast as underdogs.

“That was an amazing day and everyone wants to have those moments in their career,” he said, recalling the 3-1 win over the Ibrox side in November. “Hopefully we can do the same on Saturday and get to another final.

“We’ve got guys in there with massive experience in cup competitions and we’ve got staff who have been involved in big games. We’re a good team and we showed that in the last cup run we had. We need to try and replicate that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media