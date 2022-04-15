Relegation candidates Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche

Relegation-threatened Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche.
The decision comes with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.
A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.