Search

15 Apr 2022

Gilly Flaherty says West Ham ‘fans are going to be crucial’ against Man City

Gilly Flaherty says West Ham ‘fans are going to be crucial’ against Man City

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty believes “anything is possible” with the backing of the club’s fans as her side prepare to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

The Hammers are aiming to reach the final of an FA Cup for the second time in their professional history, and it was City who beat them 3-0 in the final at Wembley in 2019.

Both sides have recently played each other, in the WSL earlier this month, with City winning 2-0 through goals from Georgia Stanway and Khadija Shaw.

To reach the semi-finals, West Ham have so far beaten Sheffield United, Reading and won 1-0 against third-tier outfit Ipswich in the quarter-finals.

Flaherty told the club website: “The fans are going to be crucial for us out there on Saturday.

“When you hear them in the stands singing for us, it really motivates you as an individual player, but it also does so much for you as a team.

“There’s no denying that it’s going to be a tough occasion, and we’re really going to have to play well to get a result, but with the backing of our supporters on the day, I think anything is possible out there.”

Hammers boss Olli Harder will assess players returning from international duty but one confirmed absentee is Maisy Barker, who is out with a long-term injury.

Harder’s side face a challenge in a Manchester City side who are three-time FA Cup winners and last won the trophy in 2020 when they beat Everton 3-1.

However, City boss Gareth Taylor is hoping that his side can be inspired by last month’s Continental Cup triumph, where they beat Chelsea 3-1 in the final.

“Confidence and belief doesn’t last for long but you have to constantly look at revisiting those moments and try to feel how we felt,” he told the club website.

“Like in most semi-finals and finals you’ll have moments where you’ll suffer but we came through it the other side with real character and quality.

“Our job as staff is to reinforce that with the players, revisit what we’ve achieved and can do without being too overconfident to give us the best chance.”

Alex Greenwood, Alanna Kennedy and Chloe Kelly are all making good progress from their injuries, but the game could come too soon for Vicky Losada.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media