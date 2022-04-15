Search

15 Apr 2022

Ange Postecoglou warns Celtic to expect Rangers best despite European exertions

Ange Postecoglou warns Celtic to expect Rangers best despite European exertions

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expecting nothing but the best from Rangers despite their European exertions.

Postecoglou warned of the dangers of thinking they might have an advantage over their Scottish Cup semi-final opponents after the Light Blues were taken to extra time by Braga on Thursday night.

Gers ultimately reached the Europa League semi-finals and Postecoglou cautioned that they could bounce into Sunday’s Hampden clash on their best form.

Postecoglou, whose side beat St Johnstone 7-0 last Saturday in their most recent encounter, said: “If you fall into the trap of looking for some sort of advantage or some sort of weakness, then that’s where the pitfalls are.

“We expect to play every opponent at their absolute best. We don’t think we are going to go out there on Sunday and because Rangers had a big game (on Thursday) night, that they are going to be something less than they can be

“We will go out there preparing for them to be the best they can be as we have in every game against them or any other opposition to be fair. That means we prepare ourselves to be the best we can be.

“They will obviously be pretty buoyed after their result and they could play their best game of the year against us on Sunday. If we are not ready for that, then we are going to pay a price.

“We will be ready for a strong opponent and that means we will go in there also prepared to play our best game of the year.”

The former Australia head coach admits his team have benefited from free midweeks after going out of Europe against Bodo/Glimt in February – they have won six matches in a row since then.

But he believes reinforcing his squad in January was the key to maintaining form which has seen them move six points clear of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

“There won’t be a coach or a manager or a player who doesn’t appreciate having time and training with your players,” he said.

“Particularly when you’ve got a new group of players, the more you can emphasise our parts of the game, it’s definitely helpful.

“The first three-quarters of the season we had midweek games so that limits your ability to work on certain things.

“So we have tried to make maximum use of this last period when we haven’t had any midweek games. It doesn’t mean that we don’t work as hard. We are probably working harder than we normally do in training, specifically around our game.

“But also a big reason why we are in good form is we have got a real healthy squad.

“January was an important month for us, there is no doubt the four players we brought in have helped enormously in terms of being able to rotate players, keeping the intensity of training really high, keep the guys really competitive, the impact of subs, and not rushing back Dave Turnbull or Kyogo and other guys who have had injuries.

“I think they have been the key factors in terms of us playing our best football right now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media