Injured Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out on Celtic’s cup clash with Rangers

Celtic are set to be without Giorgos Giakoumakis for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.
The Greek striker went off with a minor hamstring injury against St Johnstone last weekend but is only likely to miss one match.
Ange Postecoglou otherwise has a full squad with David Turnbull shaking off a knock and James Forrest back after a minor hamstring strain.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his fatigued Rangers squad after their extra-time Europa League quarter-final win against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday.
Croatia left-back Borna Barisic went off with cramp against the Portuguese side.
Defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.
