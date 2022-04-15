Search

15 Apr 2022

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker set to miss Man City FA Cup semi-final

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Manchester City are likely to be without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker as they face Liverpool at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Playmaker De Bruyne (foot) and right-back Walker (ankle) were both forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid.

Ruben Dias, an unused substitute in midweek, is pushing to return having been out since early March with a thigh problem.

Forward Gabriel Jesus is back in contention after serving a European suspension.

Liverpool will make a late check on the fitness of forward Diogo Jota.

The Portugal international came off early in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Benfica with a knock but manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic he will be ready.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to return to the starting line-up after being rested among seven changes in midweek.

The remainder of those players left out for the European tie – full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, centre-back Virgil Van Dijk and midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara – are all expected to be named in the team.

News

