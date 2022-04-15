Antonio Conte expects in-form Son Heung-min to keep improving for rest of season

Antonio Conte is backing Son Heung-min to get even better and help fire Tottenham to Champions League qualification.

The South Korean has been in dazzling form of late as Spurs have powered into the top four, with his hat-trick at Aston Villa last week making it six goals in three Premier League games.

He is back to his flying best after an injury in January saw him suffer a lull and Conte says there is even more to come.

“We are talking about a really good player,” he said.

Following his hat-trick this weekend, Heung-Min Son now sits 10th on the list of all-time Spurs goalscorers.

“I was sure that it was normal after an injury to need a bit of time to recover the best possible condition and get back into our idea of football again.

“But I was sure, because Sonny for us is a really important player and at the peak of his form.

“But he can improve, and that is my expectation – that he gives us from now until the end of the season and big push and to try to finish his race in the best possible way.

“Don’t forget, one month ago I asked my best players, my more representative players, that now the team needed this type of player to take on the more important responsibilities.

“I can only speak about Sonny in an enthusiastic way, because he is not only a top player, but he is a really good guy. He is very polite and a fantastic guy.

“When you speak with him, not only about football, it is good. Every record is important and it is important to score three goals but only if your team wins.”

Son’s six goals in the last three games have meant that Spurs have had no issue with Harry Kane not scoring in that time.

“I think it is important for us to have many solutions to get three points and to win,” Conte added. “Also because this way you are unpredictable.

“Otherwise if you only have one player to score it could be simple for your opponent to stop him with two or three men and then the game has finished.

“We have created a good idea of football, many solutions for different players, to attack with many players and to be unpredictable.

“If Harry doesn’t score he makes assists and it is the same, we are talking about a fantastic player.

“It is good to score but at the same time it is really good to make assists and he has an important vision of football and for us he is an important player.

“Harry is the first person to enjoy other players scoring, especially if it means we can win and get three points and the only final target for us is to try and reach the best possible position at the end of the season.”