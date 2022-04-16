Search

16 Apr 2022

Stefan McCluskey grabs a first-half hat-trick as Forfar put five past Annan

Stefan McCluskey grabs a first-half hat-trick as Forfar put five past Annan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Forfar recorded their biggest win of the season by thrashing Annan 5-0 in cinch League Two.

Stefan McCluskey grabbed a first-half hat-trick as Forfar scored all five goals before the interval.

Forfar took a 12th-minute lead when Darren Whyte’s trickery set up Matthew Aitken.

Steven Warnock tucked home midway through the half before McCluskey claimed his first after 26 minutes.

McCluskey then finished Aitken’s pass before Warnock was brought down after 38 minutes and the striker completed his treble from the spot.

Forfar’s thumping win cuts the gap to second-placed Annan to one point.

Kelty Hearts won 3-0 at Stranraer to extend their lead at the top to 18 points.

Robbie McNab tapped home a 62nd-minute opener and Tam Reilly doubled the visitors’ lead within 60 seconds.

Kallum Higginbotham wrapped up Kelty Hearts’ victory nine minutes from time with a delightful dinked finish.

Stenhousemuir kept in the hunt for a play-off place by beating Albion Rovers 4-1 at Ochilview Park.

Adam Corbett, Euan O’Reilly, Robert Thomson and Adam Brown put the Warriors in cruise control inside 25 minutes.

Albion’s solitary reply was a Charlie Reilly penalty four minutes before the break.

Rory MacEwan and Matthew Cooper struck second-half goals as Elgin won 2-0 at Stirling, while Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh City played out a goalless draw.

Fourth-placed Edinburgh have one point more than Stenhousemuir.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media