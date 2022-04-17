Search

17 Apr 2022

On this day in 2017: Chelsea announce John Terry’s departure

On this day in 2017: Chelsea announce John Terry’s departure

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Chelsea announced that John Terry would leave the club at the end of the 2016/17 season on this day five years ago.

The centre-back made his Chelsea debut in 1998 and became a totemic figure for Chelsea in the years after Roman Abramovich bought the club, captaining the Blues to multiple domestic and European titles.

He was a bit-part player in his final season with the club under Antonio Conte, ending the campaign with just 14 appearances but he signed off on a high as Chelsea won the Premier League weeks later.

“After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club,” said Terry, then aged 36.

“From coaches, team-mates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can’t thank you enough.

“I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me.”

Terry lifted five Premier League titles during his time in west London as well as five FA Cups and a hat-trick of League Cups.

He also won the Europa League under Rafael Benitez and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012 despite being suspended for the final against Bayern Munich.

In announcing his decision to leave, Terry, the PFA Player of the Year in 2005 who collected 78 England caps before retiring from the international scene, suggested he would one day return to Chelsea.

“The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days,” he added.

“We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave.

“I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I.”

Terry signed for Championship side Aston Villa the following season before retiring from playing in October 2018. After a stint as Villa assistant, Terry returned to Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role with the club’s academy in January this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media