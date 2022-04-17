Liverpool have squad to deliver historic quadruple, claims Sadio Mane

Forward Sadio Mane believes Liverpool have the squad to win an unprecedented quadruple, even though he admits there is still plenty of work to be done.

The Senegal international was deservedly named man of the match in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, not only for his two goals in the game but for an all-round performance which was one of his best for the club.

Victory kept alive the dream of winning all four trophies this season, with the Carabao Cup already in the bag, an FA Cup final appearance secured, a Champions League last-four tie against Villarreal to come and only a one-point deficit to make up on Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race.

“I think it would be early to talk about winning four trophies, but for sure I think we have to fight for it because we have the team to fight for it and we will do everything possible to go for it,” said Mane.

Following a couple of 2-2 draws in the league, Jurgen Klopp’s side finally got the better of their main rivals after a pulsating first half at Wembley blew away their opponents, who were 3-0 down at the break.

City eventually pulled it back to 3-2 but left it too late to force an equaliser.

However, the manner of their comeback and their continued excellence in the Premier League means Mane believes they remain the team to beat.

“We knew it would be a very tough game because Man City, if I don’t say the best team in the world then for sure they are one of the best and we have to respect them,” he added.

“Of course City are the best team in the world. Liverpool want to be the best team in the world, so we are working for it.

“We will see if we are going to be the best team or not, but we will go for it.”

Mane was brilliant throughout, his high-energy pressing game forcing a mistake from goalkeeper Zack Steffen as he was tackled in possession with the ball being forced over the line for Liverpool’s second, only for industry to be replaced by craft as Mane’s wonderous sliced volley beat the American at his near post.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen many good performances from the 30-year-old, but he particularly liked this one.

“He played an incredible game, an absolutely incredible game. He was the first player to start the press, so it was intense for him as well,” he said.

“The first goal he scored, I love it. But I don’t like too much that the goalie will get some criticism for it.

“These kind of things happen. If you want to play football, that can happen, but the acceleration of Sadio, the desire to get there, it was really great.

“So this goal was great and the other one was obviously proper football until the final pass with the little chip (from Thiago Alcantara) and then the volley – it was a great goal.”