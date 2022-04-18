Joe Hart turns focus to cinch Premiership title bid after Scottish Cup exit

Joe Hart turned his focus to cinch Premiership glory following Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers .

The Hoops’ dreams of a domestic treble were ended by their Old Firm rivals in a pulsating 120 minutes at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side took the lead in the 64th minute through a deflected strike by left-back Greg Taylor but Gers substitute Scott Arfield levelled with a drive in the 78th minute to take the game to extra- time.

In the 114th minute Celtic defender Carl Starfelt turned a Calvin Bassey cross past Hart to set up a Scottish Cup final meeting for Rangers against Hearts on May 21, but the Hoops keeper is looking to end the league season by bringing the title back to the east end of Glasgow.

The Parkhead side are six points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table with just five game remaining – one of them an Old Firm game at Celtic Park – with Ross County the first challenge in Dingwall next Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Celtic TV, 34-year-old former England goalkeeper Hart said: “We’re humble in victory and we will be humble in defeat.

“At the end of the day, we have stuff to play for, we’ve got supporters to show up for, we’ve got a club to represent and just because we have lost this game that won’t change.

“It was a tough game. We had chances to put them away, we didn’t take them and ultimately that’s the story of the game.’

“There’s still plenty to play for. We put on a good show but not a great showing to win the game.

“Over the course of the season, we still have stuff to fight for and we are looking forward to that fight.

“We just learn from it, it’s as simple as that, there’s nothing more we can do – we can’t take it back or replay the game.

“We are out of the cup so we can only learn from it and use it as fuel to go on.

“We’ve got an obvious mission between now and the end of the season and we want to complete that.”