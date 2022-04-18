Search

18 Apr 2022

Joe Hart turns focus to cinch Premiership title bid after Scottish Cup exit

Joe Hart turns focus to cinch Premiership title bid after Scottish Cup exit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Joe Hart turned his focus to cinch Premiership glory following Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers .

The Hoops’ dreams of a domestic treble were ended by their Old Firm rivals in a pulsating 120 minutes at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side took the lead in the 64th minute through a deflected strike by left-back Greg Taylor but Gers substitute Scott Arfield levelled with a drive in the 78th minute to take the game to extra- time.

In the 114th minute Celtic defender Carl Starfelt turned a Calvin Bassey cross past Hart to set up a Scottish Cup final meeting for Rangers against Hearts on May 21, but the Hoops keeper is looking to end the league season by bringing the title back to the east end of Glasgow.

The Parkhead side are six points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table with just five game remaining – one of them an Old Firm game at Celtic Park – with Ross County the first challenge in Dingwall next Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Celtic TV, 34-year-old former England goalkeeper Hart said: “We’re humble in victory and we will be humble in defeat.

“At the end of the day, we have stuff to play for, we’ve got supporters to show up for, we’ve got a club to represent and just because we have lost this game that won’t change.

“It was a tough game. We had chances to put them away, we didn’t take them and ultimately that’s the story of the game.’

“There’s still plenty to play for. We put on a good show but not a great showing to win the game.

“Over the course of the season, we still have stuff to fight for and we are looking forward to that fight.

“We just learn from it, it’s as simple as that, there’s nothing more we can do – we can’t take it back or replay the game.

“We are out of the cup so we can only learn from it and use it as fuel to go on.

“We’ve got an obvious mission between now and the end of the season and we want to complete that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media