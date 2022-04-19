Search

19 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Manchester City and Erling Haaland ‘agree terms’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

It appears that Manchester City have finally secured their man, with the Daily Mail reporting the club have agreed terms with Erling Haaland. The paper says the contract is worth more than £500,000 a week, which would make the 21-year-old striker the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The five-year deal is expected to be finalised within the next week or so.

The Daily Mirror reports Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Reece James. The 22-year-old is believed to be high on manager Carlo Ancelotti’s list of transfer targets, having sent scouts to monitor James at least nine times this season.

West Ham are weighing up a summer move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, according to The Times. Any decision likely depends on whether Burnley are relegated from the Premier League, as Alphonse Areola‘s loan stay could also be extended.

The Newcastle Chronicle says 26-year-old Newcastle defender Matt Targett wants to make his loan move from Aston Villa permanent, despite having three years left on his current contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette: The Arsenal striker gave an interview to French outlet Canal Plus where the 30-year-old free agent hints he has engaged in talks with former club Lyon.

Marco Asensio: Arsenal are leading the chase for the 26-year-old Real Madrid winger, according to Calcio Mercato.

