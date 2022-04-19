Search

19 Apr 2022

Yerry Mina and Donny Van De Beek return for Everton’s game with Leicester

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Everton have Yerry Mina and Donny Van De Beek back available for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leicester at Goodison Park.

Defender Mina is fit after missing out since early February due to a quadriceps injury, while on-loan midfielder Van De Beek can be called upon again following a minor thigh issue and being ineligible for the 1-0 win over his parent club Manchester United last time out.

Nathan Patterson (ankle), Tom Davies (hamstring) and Andros Townsend (knee) continue with their recoveries.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects to have the same squad available as he did for Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Rodgers made eight changes at St James’ Park in the wake of last Thursday night’s 2-1 Europa Conference League win at PSV Eindhoven.

Striker Jamie Vardy is still struggling with a knee injury, while Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand (all knee) are also out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Allan, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes, Van De Beek, Alli, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon, El Ghazi.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Justin, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Fofana, Evans, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman.

