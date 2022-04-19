8 contenders as Hibernian search for new manager

Hibernian are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Shaun Maloney.

Maloney lasted only four months in the role and departed after a damaging double defeat by Hearts.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential candidates for the role with Hibs set to take their time after installing David Gray as caretaker until the end of the season.

Scott Brown

The former Celtic skipper is looking to move his coaching career forward after leaving his player/coach role at Aberdeen following the sacking of Stephen Glass. The 36-year-old held talks about becoming St Mirren manager in the wake of Jim Goodwin’s move to Pittodrie. Brown began his playing career at Easter Road and would no doubt jump at the chance to launch his management career at the same venue but Hibs might be looking for more experience after pulling the plug on their gamble on Maloney after only four months.

John Kennedy

The Celtic assistant manager has been linked with the job several times but has never been in a rush to leave Parkhead. The 38-year-old rejected the chance to leave for Leicester with Brendan Rodgers and had a three-month caretaker spell last season before being kept on by Ange Postecoglou and working closely with the Australian. At one stage Kennedy will become a manager though and Hibs could be the ideal option if he does not feel he can go straight into the Celtic hot seat.

Kevin Thomson

Brown’s former team-mate in the Hibs midfield is ahead of his friend in the coaching experience stakes. The 37-year-old was a Rangers youth coach before leading Kelty Hearts to the cinch League One title in his first season in charge. The boyhood Hibs fan held talks with Kilmarnock before Derek McInnes took charge at Rugby Park.

Ian Murray

Another player who launched his career with Hibs, Murray’s Airdrie team are on an 18-match unbeaten league run and look set to compete in the play-offs with Cove Rangers highly likely to clinch the League One title. The 41-year-old former Rangers and Norwich player opened his management career by winning plaudits at Dumbarton before a short spell at St Mirren in 2015. He has revived his career in Lanarkshire and has had Airdrie challenging for promotion for three years running despite a high turnover of players.

Daniel Farke

The German may be out of Hibernian’s price range but has worked with Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell at Norwich. Farke twice led Norwich to Championship titles playing the type of attacking football the Hibs board are keen to see from their team, before being sacked in September following a record 15 Premier League defeats in a row. The 45-year-old is available after leaving Krasnodar without overseeing a game following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

Malky Mackay

The former Watford, Cardiff and Wigan boss has resurrected his managerial career at Ross County after waiting six years for a club job in the wake of the scandal over offensive text messages sent or received while he was at the Bluebirds. The 50-year-old former Celtic and Scotland defender took County from bottom of the league to a top-six finish during the time Maloney was in charge.

Jonathan Woodgate

The former England and Real Madrid defender attracted bets during the previous recruitment search and is again high up on one bookmakers’ list. The 42-year-old has had brief spells in charge of Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in the Championship. Woodgate was sacked by Boro towards the end of his first season in charge with the club battling relegation and his Cherries side lost in the play-offs four months into his brief reign.

Darren Fletcher

The Dalkeith-born former Scotland captain reportedly turned down the chance to speak to Hibs in 2019 as he was not ready for management. The 38-year-old is keen to be a manager though and has had further coaching experience with Manchester United since then. The former United midfielder has coached both the youth and the first team before becoming technical director at Old Trafford in March 2021. He could perhaps be tempted to take his first steps in management with Hibs, especially with major changes expected at the Premier League club in the summer.