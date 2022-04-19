Search

20 Apr 2022

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes hit by defeat to Elche

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes hit by defeat to Elche

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to a 1-0 LaLiga defeat at home against Elche.

Elche winger Tete Morente scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to send Betis to their first defeat in seven games in all competitions.

A miserable night was complete for Manuel Pellegrini’s side when Paul Akouokou was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for his challenge on Lucas Olaza.

Betis could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with victory by two or more goals but remain three points behind having played a game more.

Villarreal boosted their hopes of a top-six finish as a 2-0 home win against Valencia lifted them to within three points of Real Sociedad.

Arnaut Danjuma scored twice to give Unai Emery’s side a two-goal lead at half-time, converting his first from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after VAR adjudged Eray Comert to have handled.

Danjuma struck his second seven minutes later after being set up by Juan Foyth.

Bottom club Alaves’ survival hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 2-1 at relegation rivals Mallorca.

Alaves thought they had taken an early lead, but Florian Lejeune’s header was ruled out by VAR and Abdon Prats fired Mallorca into the lead soon after.

Vedat Muriqi extended Mallorca’s lead deep in first-half stoppage time and, although Antonio Raillo’s own goal threw Alaves a late lifeline, the visitors slipped to a fifth defeat in their last six matches.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media