20 Apr 2022

Football rumours: AC Milan want to sign Raheem Sterling if takeover successful

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro.

The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.

Pau Torres has apparently again secured the interest of club bosses at Manchester United. The club passed over signing the Villarreal centre-back last year to instead pick up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But the Manchester Evening News reports United are keeping the 25-year-old Spain defender on their radar, with Varane having missed 15 matches through illness or injury.

A remarkable return to north London could be on the cards for Christian Eriksen. The Times have been told Tottenham are pondering a move for their former player, 30, who has found a home at Brentford after suffering a heart attack while on international duty for Denmark last June.

Eriksen’s Bees team-mate, 26-year-old Ivan Toney, is being targeted by Newcastle, according to the Telegraph. The paper says the Magpies are expected to turn to Toney, who they sold to Peterborough for just £650,000 in 2018, because they believe they will not be able to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Mirror says Brighton have joined Chelsea in pursuing Arsenal forward Khayon Edwards. The 18-year-old has mixed 17 goals with six assists in 22 games for the Gunners’ academy.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Christopher Nkunku: The France forward, 24, will only consider leaving RB Leipzig for Manchester United if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League, according to Germany’s Sport Bild.

William Saliba: French outlet L’Equipe reports Atletico Madrid want to sign Nkunku’s 21-year-old international team-mate from Arsenal, who have loaned him out to Marseille this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Italy’s Calciomercato say Tottenham want to poach Roma’s 22-year-old Italy midfielder.

