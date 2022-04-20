Search

21 Apr 2022

It’s not rocket science – Mike Jackson wants Burnley to go back to basics

It’s not rocket science – Mike Jackson wants Burnley to go back to basics

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson has told his players to go back to basics in their bid to beat the Premier League drop.

Jackson and his interim coaching team took a point from Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham barely 48 hours after Sean Dyche’s shock sacking, and will be in charge again when Southampton visit Turf Moor on Thursday night.

With little time to prepare for that match, Jackson said he did little to change things tactically and it will be the same again on Thursday as he encourages the players to draw on the approach that has kept the Clarets in the top flight for six years.

“I think you’ve got to draw on those values, definitely,” he said. “It’s just about making little tweaks that you see against different opponents. It’s nothing revolutionary. It’s a set of values, a set of principles that a lot of teams use.

“It’s not rocket science. It’s simple things done really well, the basics.”

Burnley’s players were still digesting the news that Dyche’s nine-and-a-half-year reign was over when they kicked off at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but responded well in the first half, leading through Wout Weghorst’s header before Maxwel Cornet missed a penalty.

But that miss proved crucial and they needed late saves from Nick Pope to earn a point after Tomas Soucek levelled.

“I expected the response,” he said. “I didn’t know how it would affect them when they actually hit the grass because you never know.

“But we started the game really well, we had a good portion of that first half. In terms of moments, there wasn’t that much in it. We had some good chances.”

There was no better chance than Cornet’s penalty miss before the break. The Ivorian, who was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski, took the ball off Jay Rodriguez but after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a stuttering run-up, he dragged his spot-kick wide.

It came a week after Cornet missed from close range during the 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Norwich, but Jackson said the 25-year-old was not letting the incidents get to him.

“He is a positive character,” he said. “I don’t think it really affects him. He just wants to play football, he’s not bothered about everything that goes around it.

“He likes to try and express himself and try to play. He’s not scared of trying things. When you play at the top end of the pitch that’s what you need to do, to try things and express yourself.”

Jackson said he had no news on Burnley’s ongoing managerial search, and did not yet know if he would still be in charge when Wolves visit on Sunday.

The 48-year-old joked he was managing to enjoy the job despite too many hours in the “batcave” analysing video, and has managed to shut out any thoughts about what the future might hold once a permanent successor to Dyche is named.

“I think it just comes through experience over the years,” he said. “That’s what you have to do. Sometimes when you’re younger you try and focus on too many things happening around you.

“As you get older you think about what’s most important thing I need to focus on today and that’s we try and move from day to day.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media