Search

21 Apr 2022

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton’s Chelsea bid

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton’s Chelsea bid

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Sir Martin Broughton believes his bid to buy Chelsea would offer the biggest immediate cash injection into the Stamford Bridge club, the PA news agency understands.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have bolstered Broughton’s bid for the Premier League club, with the former British Airways chairman among the final three consortiums vying for the west London club.

Seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton and 23-time tennis Grand Slam winner Williams are understood to have been on board in Broughton’s consortium for several weeks.

American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer would hold the controlling stake in Broughton’s bid, it is understood.

The duo would need to divest their minority shareholding in Crystal Palace before completing a deal, but Eagles chairman Steve Parish has already revealed a relaxed position on securing replacement investment for the Selhurst Park club.

Canada’s Rogers family and Taiwan’s Tsai family, owners of the Taipei Fubon Braves and Fubon Guardians baseball teams, are also involved in the Broughton consortium.

Broughton is understood to be confident that his group of investors would hand Chelsea access to the most capital of the three consortiums competing to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

A spokesperson for Formula One star Hamilton confirmed the 37-year-old’s involvement in Broughton’s bid.

“We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid,” a spokesperson for Hamilton told the PA news agency.

Broughton has partnered with Lord Sebastian Coe on their bid to buy Chelsea, with both lifelong Blues fans determined to take the Stamford Bridge helm.

World Athletics president and London 2012 chief Coe’s presence adds political and sports administration clout, with Broughton having held a short chairmanship at Liverpool to help the Reds transition to their current owners.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca head up the other two consortiums left in the running to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have been granted a special Government licence to continue operating, although under strict terms.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group must select a preferred bidder in the race to buy Chelsea, with the Government then to grant a new licence for the sale to complete the process.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media