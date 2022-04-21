Search

21 Apr 2022

Tam Courts hopes his Dundee United side are liberated by top-half finish

Tam Courts hopes his Dundee United side are liberated by top-half finish

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Tam Courts hopes his Dundee United side will “liberate” themselves in the post-split fixtures after the pressures of clinching a top-six spot in the cinch Premiership.

The Tannadice side are in fourth place, 16 points behind Sunday’s opponents Hearts and one point ahead of Ross County and Motherwell.

After confirming the top-half finish with a  2-2 draw against local rivals Dundee in the last pre-split fixture, United are now targeting a European spot and boss Courts wants it to be a positive experience.

He said: “It feels really good on the basis that we’ve had to almost endure this season.

“There has been so many twists and turns and numerous teams fighting for that top-six position.

“The win at St Mirren was significant because scoring that late goal gave us that bit of daylight and allows us to almost go into the final week knowing that barring a disaster we were in the top-six position.

“We have five huge games coming up, really exciting games and hopefully the team can maybe liberate itself a little bit because maybe indirectly you feel the pressure of such a tight league.

“Hopefully we can get back to some of the fast free-flowing football that we played at the start of the season and we can really enjoy the race for the top four position.

“It is a positive pressure now. We don’t have to worry about finishing ninth, like we did last season.

“We can really look to maintain that fourth position, very respectful to the other teams who have achieved top-six on merit and it is a great incentive to the club to enjoy and almost liberate ourselves a little bit where the games bring a positive pressure, as opposed to the negative pressure sometimes when you are fighting for something everyone wants so badly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media