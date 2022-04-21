Search

21 Apr 2022

Anthony Ralston hoping to bury Hampden heartache with happy Dingwall return

Anthony Ralston hoping to bury Hampden heartache with happy Dingwall return

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston is looking to bury his Hampden heartache when he returns to a venue which holds lifelong memories.

Ralston and Celtic get the chance to get their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers out of their system when they take on Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Scotland international scored a winner in the sixth minute of stoppage-time the last time Celtic played at the Global Energy Stadium, heading home to spark a pitch invasion.

“It was a bit mental, to say the least,” he told Celtic TV. “Obviously I remember it well and it will live with me forever. That moment might be something I will never do again.

“The main thing was that we got three points, which is obviously difficult to do when you go away to these places.

“But obviously on a personal note it was a bit of a dream to score a late winner and you saw how the travelling fans reacted.

“It’s something, growing up, you have watched yourself and think ‘I wish that could be me one day’. But it’s not something you expect to happen. It’s a great memory that will live with me forever.”

Rangers can cut the six-point deficit on Celtic when they take on Motherwell on Saturday but, either way, victory in Dingwall will put Ange Postecoglou’s side in a commanding position ahead of the visit of the Light Blues the following weekend.

Celtic suffered derby disappointment when they went down 2-1 in extra-time last Sunday but Ralston is focused ahead.

“We were extremely disappointed, every one of us, last weekend,” the 23-year-old said.

“But it’s done now and it’s important we focus on Sunday. We put it to bed and focus on the upcoming game. That’s what we are all doing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media