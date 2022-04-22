Search

22 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

What the papers say

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is apparently high up on incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s wish-list, according to the Guardian. The Dutchman will be targeting midfielders and the 23-year-old England international is being considered as an option.

The Sun reports Ten Hag’s compatriot Donny Van De Beek, 25, could be handed another opportunity to prove himself at Old Trafford. The Holland midfielder played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Eddie Nketiah could soon be picked up by Crystal Palace or Borussia Monchengladbach, according to the Daily Mail. The striker is in the last months of his deal with Arsenal, who have reportedly not given up hope of convincing him to put pen to paper on a new deal. Palace wanted to sign the 22-year-old in January.

Where will West Brom’s England international Sam Johnstone end up next? The Mirror reports Everton and Tottenham are both chasing the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper, who will become a free agent this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford: Sport says Barcelona could try to sign Manchester United’s 24-year-old England forward.

Gareth Bale: The Real Madrid and Wales forward, 32, is negotiating a move to MLS team DC United, according to the Washington Post.

