No new worries for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin ahead of Livingston game

Aberdeen have reported no fresh injuries ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston.
Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is battling to get back to fitness after a niggle.
Defender Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and forward Matty Kennedy (back) remain on the sidelines.
Former Dons striker Bruce Anderson could return for Livi after making a swifter-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury.
James Penrice is an injury doubt after going off with a knock against Motherwell last time out.
Fellow defender Tom Parkes will definitely miss out after being booked in for knee surgery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.