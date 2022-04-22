Search

22 Apr 2022

West Ham in the midst of defensive injury crisis ahead of trip to Chelsea

West Ham in the midst of defensive injury crisis ahead of trip to Chelsea

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

West Ham are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis with three centre-halves ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

Issa Diop has joined Kurt Zouma and long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines, leaving Craig Dawson as the club’s only recognised centre-back.

“We’ve got some injuries, but all clubs get injuries at this time of the season,” said manager David Moyes.

“So I’ve got to juggle and find a way of getting something which gives us a defensive set-up.

“Obviously Issa’s got an injury and Kurt’s got an injury. So we’re trying not really to put any timescales on it, because you’re always hoping you’re going to get your players back quicker.

“It’s really important that we can get them back and hopefully we get them back as soon as we possibly can.”

Moyes will have to weigh up using full-backs Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell either side of Dawson in a back three, or even ask England midfielder Declan Rice to step back into defence.

It is not an ideal situation for Moyes ahead of arguably the club’s biggest week in more than 40 years.

The Hammers are still vying for a top-six spot in the Premier League, and face their first European semi-final since 1976 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

But Moyes insisted: “We wouldn’t want it any other way.

“We’re coming up to the end of April, we’re still in Europe and we could make Europe again through our league position.”

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League matches at home, against Brentford and Arsenal, conceding eight goals along the way.

But Moyes said: “Chelsea were arguably the favourites for the Premier League in the first three months of the season – since then you’ve seen the strength of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“They’re champions of Europe and have a really good squad and manager. They’ve had their ups and downs as all teams do, but they have a top team. It’s just the top two have ploughed ahead.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media