22 Apr 2022

Brendan Rodgers happy to have Jamie Vardy back for Leicester run-in

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is ready to unleash fit-again Jamie Vardy.

The striker has returned to training after six weeks out with a knee injury and will be in the squad for Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.

He has played just once since December having also battled a hamstring problem this year.

The 35-year-old’s comeback comes at a crucial time, with the Foxes facing Roma in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg next week.

Rodgers said: “It’s clearly very important for us. He’s a wonderful player and even for his age he has the talents and mindset to compete and show his qualities. We’ll look forward to seeing him on the field at some point on Saturday.

“Knowing Jamie’s quality, you know the intensity he can bring to the game, his movement and confidence. He is a proven top-level player and we have missed him a lot.

“That’s the reality of it and hopefully he’s back for a really important period for us. If we can have him back that will really help us.

“He has trained with the squad and is hopefully back in and available tomorrow. Everything over the last few days has been really positive.”

Leicester remain without Boubakary Soumare for personal reasons, while Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are all sidelined with knee problems.

The Foxes sit ninth in the Premier League with their tie with Roma to come and, after having a crippling injury list this season, Rodgers believes it could become one of his best campaigns.

He said: “From a personal perspective, if we can finish in the top 10 and get to a final of a European competition it will be one of my best seasons as a manager.

“Knowing what we’ve been up against, I’ll be absolutely delighted. We’re not a squad who has the depth of quality. When we lose our top players that makes it a real challenge for us.

“It’s a huge testament to the players and how they have responded. I’m really happy with the level of our football.”

