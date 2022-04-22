Everton manager Frank Lampard would happily take a draw in Merseyside derby

Everton manager Frank Lampard would happily take a draw in the 240th Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Toffees have registered just six points on the road all season – their last win coming in August under previous boss Rafael Benitez – while their near neighbours have dropped just six points (three draws) at home in the last 12 months.

Everton’s prospects are not helped by the fact they are mired in a relegation battle and could be in the bottom three by the time Sunday’s game kicks off.

Asked whether he would be satisfied with a point, Lampard said: “What do you think? Of course.

“It is a tough game we are going into, make no bones about that.

“It is a team that has just put four past Manchester United. You have to respect them as a team, it is an incredible team, an incredible squad with options and an incredible manager.

“I am a realist. You understand the position we are in in the league and the table is a reflection of where you are at.

“I have played Liverpool, managed against Liverpool a few times and it is always daunting in terms of you respect the level of player and manager they have.

“As much as people say ‘daunting’ I don’t want to use that word because it is the challenge why we are in this game, not always have it your own way.

“You get tested in this game and it is a game I, and we as a squad, will get tested.”

Lampard’s last visit to Anfield as a manager came in the summer of 2020 when Chelsea lost 5-3 on the night of Liverpool’s formal title celebrations in an empty stadium after ending a 30-year wait.

The match was as memorable for a touchline bust-up with Jurgen Klopp in which Lampard was heard shouting expletives at the Reds boss.

That, however, is water under the bridge but when asked how he felt about going back with a full crowd, the former Chelsea boss added: “So nothing can be heard on the videos afterwards?

“I can’t preach staying on the right side of the line and then say it was fine for me to maybe get it wrong. All of us do.

“I think if you are human and you are in this job you know what it means for yourself, what it means for the squad and the fans.

“It was well-meaning at the time, probably a bit misguided from my point of view but I have seen lots of managers do that.

“I have seen Jurgen since then when I was managing Chelsea and everything is fine.

“We understand the passionate nature of the game and that’s what I like – we can maybe get things wrong but we all move on because we understand what this game can do at times.”

Lampard heads to Anfield without injured midfielders Donny Van De Beek and Andre Gomes and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.