Wolves manager Bruno Lage backs former boss Carlos Carvalhal for Burnley job

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has backed his former boss Carlos Carvalhal as a good fit for Burnley.

The Clarets host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, with caretaker manager Mike Jackson still in charge following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

Braga boss Carvalhal is one of the names to have been linked most strongly with the Clarets and Lage, who worked under him at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, believes he could offer what they are looking for.

Lage said: “I think he is in the best moment of his career because what he did in these years in Braga, it’s what Carlos can do at a club. He has a good team, he went to three finals I think, and in two years he sold a lot of players and they rebuilt the team with a lot of young players.

“You can see there’s a guy who can give you the first impact and can give for the club a different direction straight away.

“I didn’t know he was one of the names for Burnley. If the club wants a guy with a vision who rebuilds something, of course it’s one good name for any team, not just Burnley.”

Many eyebrows were raised at the manner and timing of Dyche’s departure after his achievements with the Clarets, but Jackson has collected four points from two games to give them fresh hope of avoiding relegation.

Wolves’ targets are at the other end of the table, with a top-six finish still very much within their grasp, but Lage knows they could be in for a very difficult afternoon.

He said of Dyche: “I remember when I arrived here with Carlos at Sheffield Wednesday, he was the manager of Burnley. He got promoted from the Championship, after relegation promoted again, he put the club to play in the Europa League, so 10 years of a great job, but this is football.

“Burnley with him or without him, every time it’s a hard team to play against. We remember what happened in the first game. We played well and it was 0-0. They’re doing the same thing. Solid, compact, everyone is running.

“I think Wolves don’t win there since 2010. But also we have our own goals. They are running for survival and we are running for a place (in Europe).

“I think we miss a big chance to fight for fourth place this season. You never know if in the next years we will have a bigger opportunity. And now we have 18 points in front of us.”

Raul Jimenez returns from suspension while Ruben Neves is back on the grass after a month out with a knee injury but will not be fit for this game. Daniel Podence and Max Kilman are also sidelined.

Regarding Joao Moutinho’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, Lage hinted the veteran midfielder could extend his deal, saying: “What I know is the club wants him and the player wants to stay.

“After that, the only thing I can say is I’m very happy to work with him. Even today I shook his hand in training. We were doing a small exercise. He prepares everything to win. It’s hard to find men like him.”

On the future of Adama Traore, who has been short of playing time during his loan spell at Barcelona, Lage said: “I really don’t know anything. The only thing I can say is I gave him a big hug the last game he did for us. If he returns to us, I’m here to receive him in the same way.”