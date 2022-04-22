Search

22 Apr 2022

Romain Perraud hopes Southampton produce ‘big answer’ against Brighton

Romain Perraud hopes Southampton produce ‘big answer’ against Brighton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Defender Romain Perraud says Southampton must produce a “big answer” against Brighton after feeling poor mentality proved costly in a disappointing 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Saints’ hopes of a top-half Premier League finish suffered a setback at Turf Moor on Thursday evening as first-half goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins boosted the Clarets’ survival bid.

Defeat in Lancashire came on the back of last weekend’s morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Champions League-chasing Arsenal at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men return to action on Sunday afternoon with a trip along the south coast to face opponents also pushing for the top 10.

“For us, it was not enough,” French left-back Perraud – reflecting on Saints’ display at Burnley – told the club website.

“Last week against Arsenal, we played like Burnley did (against us). I think we missed so many ways of playing football.

“We have to forget this game and now we have to be focused on Brighton.

“For our fans, for the club, we have to give a big answer, because our mindset was not good.

“Sunday we will play a team like us in the same position, I think, with the same number of points.

“I think it will be an open game to play and we have to give everything.”

Southampton are a point and three places below the Seagulls ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media