Search

22 Apr 2022

Fresh unity behind Hearts success, reveals Toby Sibbick

Fresh unity behind Hearts success, reveals Toby Sibbick

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick has noticed a major difference in the Tynecastle togetherness since returning to Gorgie.

Sibbick spent several months on loan at Hearts under Daniel Stendel before the pandemic forced a suspension of football in March 2020.

Hearts were soon relegated after being bottom of the table when Covid-19 struck, but Sibbick returned to a much different club in January this year.

Robbie Neilson’s men have already secured third spot in their first season back in the cinch Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup final with victory over Hibernian last weekend.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice, Sibbick said: “There are no friendship groups, everyone mixes in together. At previous teams there have been friendship groups and not everyone interacts with each other.

“A lot has changed. A couple of years ago, I don’t know if there were too many egos, but I don’t think everyone was together.

“A lot of faces have gone out and a lot have come in and I do feel the dressing room is a lot more united than it was a couple of years ago

“I have been in those relegation fights for almost my whole career apart from one season and it’s obviously tough, especially if you go 1-0 down, it’s almost a psychological thing that you are going to lose the game and it’s hard to get back into it.

“That’s probably how it was last time and when you’re down there it’s easy to blame everyone else, apart from yourself.

“It’s a much better place now to be.”

Hearts can go no higher or lower than third, but Sibbick is determined to finish the league campaign on a high so they are fully ready to face Rangers at Hampden on May 21.

“It’s important because if we get complacent you can go into a final and almost get battered,” the 22-year-old said.

“We have spoken about it and we don’t want to get complacent, we want to win the games we have left and get as many points as we can.

“Everyone wants to be in the starting XI for the final and we will all be working hard to get in it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media