Search

23 Apr 2022

Derek McInnes ‘absolutely delighted’ as Kilmarnock crowned Championship winners

Derek McInnes ‘absolutely delighted’ as Kilmarnock crowned Championship winners

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 12:55 AM

Derek McInnes admitted he was “absolutely delighted” after his Kilmarnock side won the Scottish Championship title after a dramatic late 2-1 comeback victory over nearest title rivals Arbroath.

James Craigen finished off an excellent counter-attacking move to put the visitors ahead and – after being booed off at half-time – Killie stepped it up in the second-half, equalising through Ash Taylor before Blair Alston’s stoppage-time winner caused absolute bedlam at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Sometimes you don’t know how players are going to react, sometimes they’re too excited or sometimes nervous.

“I thought Arbroath were excellent in the first half and we needed to be more of what we have been in the last while.

“Half-time came at a good time for us and we managed to regroup and we asked the players to back themselves more and show more composure.

“I thought we dominated the second half. It was just about if we got that goal early enough to give us the chance of getting the second one as well.

“You were beginning to think it wasn’t going to be our night after we were weren’t awarded what I thought was a penalty and Derek Gaston made a couple of terrific saves as well.

“When I came here, I was told that we lacked this and that, but quickly I learned that there is a lot of personality in these players and they just needed it brought out them and we needed to give them more confidence and make sure they enjoyed playing at home.

“When you see nights like tonight, it just shows how big the club is and that’s why I wanted to become the manager of Kilmarnock.

“The whole country wanted Arbroath to win tonight and I get that, but the best team wins the league and that’s a fact.

“It’s not easy winning leagues and we had to do it the hard way.

“It would’ve been tough for us to go again next week if we didn’t win tonight but when the questions were asked, we have answered them.

“I’m delighted for everyone associated with the club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media