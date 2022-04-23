Search

23 Apr 2022

Southampton need to prove they are worthy of top-10 finish – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton need to prove they are worthy of top-10 finish – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Ralph Hasenhuttl says the time has come for Southampton to prove they are worthy of a top-10 Premier League finish ahead of a run of fixtures against their nearest rivals.

Saints’ aspirations of ending in the upper half of the division were dealt a blow by Thursday evening’s uninspiring 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

A host of clubs are jostling for position in midtable, with Hasenhuttl’s men in the mix alongside Leicester, Brighton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Southampton will face four of those sides in the final month of the season, beginning with Sunday’s trip along the south coast to take on Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

“We have now all the teams around us,” said Saints boss Hasenhuttl, whose team also have upcoming appointments with Palace, Brentford and Leicester.

“If you are stronger than they then you deserve to be there; if not then it’s a very simple question.

“We have to play differently, better for sure, otherwise we have no chance. I’m sure that we can do better than (against Burnley).

“I will look at what I’ve seen. We don’t have a lot of time to give them a chance to show a reaction.”

Just five points separate ninth-placed Leicester and Aston Villa in 15th, albeit each of those clubs have games in hand on the sides sandwiched in between.

Southampton have 39 points from 33 games – only a point and three places below weekend opponents Albion and two points behind the Foxes.

Saints travelled to Turf Moor buoyed by ending a five-match winless run with last Saturday’s surprise 1-0 success over Champions League-chasing Arsenal.

Yet the joy of upsetting the Gunners was abruptly ended after first-half goals from defenders Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins boosted managerless Burnley’s survival hopes.

Hasenhuttl acknowledged his players fell short in a number of areas against the Clarets and is committed to resolving the issues.

“We know what you have to expect when you come to Turf Moor and that was exactly what we got,” said the Austrian.

“And we didn’t find the right answer on the pitch: physically not strong enough, with the ball not calm enough.

“When you want to create something against them then you have to be brave with better decisions than we had.

“Our game was far away from what we wanted to do Why these things happened – we have to look at that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media