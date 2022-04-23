Search

23 Apr 2022

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson demands Hearts match intensity of desperate opponents

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson demands Hearts match intensity of desperate opponents

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 11:55 AM

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has challenged his players to match their opponents’ desperation for points ahead of their final five cinch Premiership games.

Neilson’s side can go no higher or lower than third and have secured European group-stage football after reaching the Scottish Cup final.

With Celtic and Rangers battling for the title and Dundee United, Motherwell and Ross County vying for the final two European spots, Hearts will face determined opponents starting with Sunday’s trip to Tannadice.

Neilson wants his side to maintain their momentum ahead of the May 21 final against Rangers and not let their league form slip.

“We’ve got five tough games coming up,” he said. “Two teams are competing for the title and then the teams below us are going for European spots.

“We have five games against teams who are desperate to win matches. We need to be desperate as well.

“We need to win these games so we are going into the game against Dundee United to win the game.

“We have a couple of injuries here and there but, out of the guys who are available, we will put put our strongest team and make sure we try and continue the good form we have shown throughout the season to carry it into the final.

“One of the key things going into the semi-final, because we had already cemented third position we wanted a carrot at the end of the season. The guys are desperate to stay in this team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media