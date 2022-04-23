Search

23 Apr 2022

David Gray urges Hibernian to enjoy overdue win

Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray told his players to savour the moment after defeating St Mirren in Paisley.

It was a first league win in two months for the Easter Road side and followed their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts and then the sacking of manager Shaun Maloney.

Gray has been placed in charge until the end of the season and hoped his team would enjoy the victory that arrived courtesy of Ewan Henderson’s second-half strike.

He said: “I enjoy winning, that’s the most important thing, and that’s the feeling and the message I just gave to the players which is to enjoy winning games of football.

“The message was that we need to finish the season as well as we possibly can, use the disappointment of not achieving what we set out to do, which was a fourth-place finish and European football.

“Nobody’s shied away from that, we failed to achieve that, and the reaction has been fantastic. I think the performance and attitude towards the performance today showed that.”

Gray again played down his prospects of succeeding Maloney on a permanent basis.

He added: “The decision has absolutely nothing to do with me. I’ve said many times that this is all about a job I’ve been asked to do between now and the end of the season, which is to try to accumulate as many points as we can.

“It’s been a good start because we got three points but our attention now turns to Livingston and my future’s irrelevant at the moment.”

St Mirren remain in relegation trouble and now sit just five points clear of second-bottom St Johnstone, who they play away from home next weekend.

Manager Stephen Robinson admitted results have not been good enough but backed his players to deliver them to safety.

He said: “I knew we needed points on the board, we didn’t get them. But the boys are giving me absolutely everything. We’re just not getting the rub of the green.

“Hibs had one chance and it’s one goal. We hit the bar, it’s just not going our way at the moment.

“I said to the boys that I’ll take the criticism as results haven’t been good enough since I came in. It was five massive games before today and now it’s four. It’s still very much in our hands.”

