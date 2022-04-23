Search

23 Apr 2022

Four-midable Gabriel Jesus helps leaders Manchester City crush Watford

Four-midable Gabriel Jesus helps leaders Manchester City crush Watford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 8:55 PM

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the table by thrashing Watford 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil forward struck twice in the first half and then completed his first Premier League hat-trick from the penalty spot before notching a superb fourth to put City 5-1 up in the 53rd minute.

Jesus’ first-half double set City on their way and although Hassane Kamara reduced the deficit for Watford, Rodri smashed home City’s third before the break.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches to move four points clear of Liverpool, who play Everton at home in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Watford’s fourth straight defeat has edged them closer to relegation as they remain seven points from safety with three games to play.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Arsenal boosted their Champions League hopes and dealt Manchester United’s top-four bid another big blow with a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

Nuno Tavares’ early tap-in and Bukayo Saka’s penalty put the Gunners in control before Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal made it 2-1 at half-time.

Eddie Nketiah’s first-half effort was ruled out for offside but referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty instead for Alex Telles’ foul on Saka in the build-up and the England midfielder converted.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post with his second-half penalty and despite United pressure, Granit Xhaka fired in the Gunners’ third from 25 yards.

In the evening kick-off, Tottenham missed the chance to leapfrog Arsenal back into fourth spot after being held 0-0 at Brentford.

The spotlight was on Brentford’s former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen who faced his former club, who were not at their best.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s later header hit a post before Harry Kane’s overhead kick flew inches wide and the point leaves Tottenham two points behind Arsenal in the table.

Newcastle maintained their climb up the table with a fourth straight win, brushing aside bottom club Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Joelinton’s third and fourth goals of the season gave Newcastle a 2-0 interval lead and Bruno Guimaraes produced a brilliant finish to put them 3-0 up early in the second period.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side has lifted them up to ninth in the table, one point above Leicester, who were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have failed to win any of their last three league games while the point for Villa was their first in five matches.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media