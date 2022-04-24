Search

24 Apr 2022

Chelsea battle back to beat Tottenham and remain on track for WSL title defence

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Chelsea overcame the first-half dismissal of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and a one-goal deficit to defeat Tottenham 3-1 and stay on course for a successful defence of their WSL title.

Fifth-placed Tottenham took an early lead when Molly Bartrip’s corner clipped the post and bounced into the net off Sophie Ingle for an own goal but Guro Reiten equalised with a mis-hit cross that flew into the net.

With 33 minutes gone, Chelsea keeper Berger was shown a red card after taking out Rachel Williams when she was played through on goal.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, though, it was Emma Hayes’ side who came out on top, Sam Kerr heading in substitute Jonna Andersson’s cross with 19 minutes left and Jessie Fleming powering in a shot from outside the box with the final action of the game.

Manchester City made it 10 victories in a row in all competitions with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Leicester.

Caroline Weir opening the scoring and two more goals before half-time gave City breathing space, Lauren Hemp chipping in before Julie Blakstad grabbed her first goal for the club.

The fourth arrived from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, Demi Lambourne bringing down Hemp and Alex Greenwood sending the keeper the wrong way.

West Ham moved up to sixth place with a 2-1 victory over Reading. Emma Snerle gave the visitors the lead just after half-time and Yui Hasegawa doubled their advantage late on before Faye Bryson scored a consolation.

