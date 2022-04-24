Search

24 Apr 2022

Liverpool deal derby blow to Everton after Burnley boost top-flight survival bid

Liverpool deal derby blow to Everton after Burnley boost top-flight survival bid

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Liverpool kept up the pressure in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton, who dropped into the relegation zone.

Substitute Divock Origi helped break the deadlock at Anfield just after the hour, combining with Mohamed Salah who crossed to the far post for defender Andy Robertson to head home.

Belgium international Origi then made sure of the points with five minutes left, nodding in from close range after Luis Diaz’s volley had come back across the penalty area.

Everton, who lost defender Ben Godfrey to injury in the warm-up, dropped into the bottom three as Frank Lampard’s men suffered another setback in their top-flight survival battle.

Burnley had earlier hauled themselves out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolves at Turf Moor.

Matej Vydra’s strike just after the hour proved enough to give under-23s boss Mike Jackson and his interim coaching staff back-to-back victories in a three-match unbeaten run since the departure of Sean Dyche.

The Clarets now sit 17th, two points ahead of Everton, but having played a match more.

Christian Pulisic’s last-minute goal helped Chelsea get back to winning ways as they saw off 10-man West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s men had lost their last three games, beaten 4-2 by Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw before the Blues were awarded a penalty, with Craig Dawson was sent off following a VAR review for hauling back Romelu Lukaku in the box.

Jorginho, though, saw his spot-kick saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Then just when time seemed up, second-half substitute Pulisic swept home Marcos Alonso’s low cross to snatch a much-needed victory in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse scored twice as his side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brighton.

An early close-range finish from Danny Welbeck and an own goal by Mohammed Salisu looked to have set the Seagulls on course for a first home win since Boxing Day.

However, Saints skipper Ward-Prowse curled home a fine free-kick just before the break and then levelled things up in the 54th minute.

Brighton substitute Pascal Gross saw a late effort disallowed for being marginally offside in the build-up as the points were shared.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media