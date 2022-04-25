Search

25 Apr 2022

On This Day in 2004: Arsenal win Premier League title at rivals Tottenham

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Arsenal clinched the Premier League title by drawing 2-2 with Tottenham at White Hart Lane on this day in 2004, and they went on to end the league campaign unbeaten.

Champions with four games left and history in the pipeline, the Gunners confirmed their position as the country’s dominant force at the sweetest of venues for a title triumph, the home of their north London rivals.

Arsene Wenger’s side may have allowed a two-goal lead slip, with Robbie Keane striking a late equaliser from the penalty spot.

However, Newcastle’s victory against Chelsea had already ensured that a point would be enough to hand the title to Arsenal.

Seizing the lead after less than three minutes through Patrick Vieira, Arsenal seemed out of reach after Robert Pires’ strike before half-time.

Spurs mounted a second-half fightback, with Jamie Redknapp’s 61st-minute strike making a game of it.

When Jens Lehmann was penalised for pushing Keane in the final minute, the Republic of Ireland international converted the penalty to secure a valuable point for his struggling side.

However, the Gunners were still champions and while Anfield 1989 was incredible in its drama and Old Trafford 2002 first hinted at a shift in the power base, White Hart Lane 2004 was not the end of the story.

This mesmerising side were now just four games away from going through the entire season unbeaten, and subsequent draws with Birmingham and Portsmouth followed by wins against Fulham and Leicester duly saw them crowned the ‘Invincibles’.

News

