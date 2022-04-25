Search

25 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Arsenal plotting Gabriel Jesus swoop

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly confident of pulling off a swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. According to the Daily Mail, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is very keen on the 25-year-old, with club bosses already plotting their route to a summer deal.

The Mirror reports Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano. The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Brest this season, scoring four goals in 11 appearances and generating interest from across the continent.

Newcastle will have to wait out their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta, with the Evening Chronicle reporting the 24-year-old midfielder has informed Lyon he intends to make a decision on his future at the end of the season. Despite this, Magpies bosses are believed to be confident of their chances, with French rivals Paris St Germain cooling on their interest in the Brazil international.

The Times says Roy Keane has emerged as a surprise option to succeed Shaun Maloney as Hibernian manager. Maloney was sacked last week after just 120 days in charge, and Keane has reportedly discussed taking up the role with friends.

Victor Osimhen: Arsenal are preparing a move for the Napoli striker, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Isco: Marca reports Real Betis are trying to sign the Real Madrid midfielder.

