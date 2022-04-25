Search

Frank Lampard avoids negative outlook after Everton drop into bottom three

Everton manager Frank Lampard has stressed how important it is for everyone associated with the club not to get sucked into a negative frame of mind after they dropped into the relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat in the 240th Merseyside derby, coupled with a win for Burnley earlier in the day, saw the Toffees finish the weekend in the bottom three for the first time since December 2019.

However, this is the deepest into a season the club have found themselves in the drop zone since 1998-99 and their 71-year stay in the top flight is starting to look in increasing danger as they are two points adrift.

That situation could be even worse by the time third-placed Chelsea arrive at Goodison Park on Sunday as Burnley travel to fellow strugglers Watford the previous day.

Lampard has insisted they cannot afford to expend any energy on other clubs’ results but spending at least a week in the bottom three, even with a match in hand on the Clarets, will not help the psychology.

“There are 18 points to fight for, that is a lot of points,” he said.

“It is important for the players and fans and club not to get sucked into that in a negative way.

“Be realistic, yes – but there are a lot of games for us to try to win.

“With the attitude we showed (against Liverpool), the togetherness and spirit, and if a few things go our way, we’ll get the results.”

“We showed great organisation away from home, which is something we’ve been striving for.

“Every game we have to be spot on, we have to fight and believe.

“The whole club has to do that, there will be some negative chat (externally), but we’ve been in this fight since I’ve been here.

“If it goes to the end, let’s stand up and take it to the end.”

