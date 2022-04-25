Everton contact PGMOL over refereeing decisions in derby defeat to Liverpool

Everton have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board with concerns over some of the refereeing in their 2-0 derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The PA news agency understands the club are unhappy that the second-half incident involving their forward Anthony Gordon, who had previously been booked for diving, and Liverpool defender Joel Matip was not given due consideration.

Referee Stuart Attwell decided no penalty should be awarded and there appeared to be no VAR check afterwards as the game continued at 0-0.

Manager Frank Lampard said after the game he felt it should have been a spot-kick – and that it would have been given at the other end for Liverpool – and that is the consensus within the Everton hierarchy.

Last month the club received an apology, following another official complaint, from PGMOL chief Mike Riley following the failure to award a handball against Rodri in the home defeat to Manchester City.

On that occasion referee Paul Tierney was unsighted and the VAR, Chris Kavanagh, decided there was insufficient evidence to show the ball had hit the City midfielder on the arm despite television replays being fairly conclusive.

Everton dropped into the relegation zone on Sunday and are now two points from safety.