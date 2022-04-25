Search

25 Apr 2022

Promotion or relegation: What is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures?

Promotion or relegation: What is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Fulham and Wigan have league titles in their sights, while Exeter can win promotion on Tuesday.

At the bottom of League One, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster could see their relegations confirmed by events at Fleetwood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a more detailed look at what is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures.

Championship

Fulham, already promoted, can clinch the title if they earn a better result against Nottingham Forest than Bournemouth manage at Swansea.

The second automatic promotion place will remain in play until the weekend, though Bournemouth would move into a commanding position with victory – especially if coupled with a Forest defeat. Forest would clinch their play-off place with a point against Marco Silva’s table-toppers.

Peterborough, Derby and Barnsley are already confirmed in the three relegation places.

League One

Wigan need only a point from their away game against Portsmouth to seal promotion.

Should they better second-placed Rotherham‘s result, against Sunderland, Leam Richardson’s side would also clinch the title and take any remaining pressure off their final game at Shrewsbury.

Rotherham’s promotion will not be confirmed on Tuesday but victory would leave them three points, and at least seven goals, clear of MK Dons in third. Sunderland have the chance to seal a play-off spot with a victory which would keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

At the other end, a point for Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday would relegate both Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon. Crewe are already down.

League Two

Exeter can follow Forest Green across the line for promotion if they beat a Barrow side with nothing to play for after their survival was confirmed on Saturday.

Rovers cannot yet seal the title but should they beat Swindon and Exeter lose, they would be six points clear with six to play for and a superior goal difference.

Relegation is confirmed for Oldham, whose fate was sealed in farcical scenes at the weekend, and Scunthorpe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media