Search

25 Apr 2022

Rangers’ record in European semi-finals as RB Leipzig lie in wait

Rangers’ record in European semi-finals as RB Leipzig lie in wait

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Rangers take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are looking to become the fifth Rangers team to reach a European final.

Here, we look at past European semi-finals involving Rangers.

1960 European Cup

Rangers had the chance to reach the fifth European Cup final, which would be played at Hampden, when they were paired with Eintracht Frankfurt in the last four. An Eric Caldow penalty had Scot Symon’s team level at half-time in Germany but the tie was over by the end of the first leg after a second-half collapse saw the Germans hit five goals without reply. Eintracht also scored six at Ibrox to win 12-4 on aggregate and were applauded off the park by many in the 70,000 crowd. They would return to Glasgow later in May to play a supporting role in one of football’s most famous games as Real Madrid maintained their stranglehold on the trophy with a 7-3 triumph.

1961 European Cup Winners’ Cup

Rangers only had a year to wait to reach a European final and beat Wolves 3-1 on aggregate to do so. Goals from Alex Scott and Ralph Brand gave Gers a healthy advantage after the first leg in front of an 80,000 sell-out crowd at Ibrox. Rangers restored some Scottish pride in the second leg – which came days after a 9-3 defeat for the national team at Wembley – with Scott netting the opener. A number of the 10,000 travelling fans invaded the Molineux pitch to celebrate but the final was less enjoyable for them as their team lost home and away to Fiorentina.

1967 European Cup Winners’ Cup

Goals from Davie Wilson and Willie Johnston in each leg were enough to earn Rangers a 2-0 aggregate win over Slavia Sofia and set up a final against Bayern Munich. The German side stopped Glasgow securing both major European trophies in the same season as a solitary extra-time goal ended Rangers’ hopes of getting the trophy six days after Celtic had won the European Cup.

1969 Fairs Cup

Rangers lost 2-0 to Newcastle amid ugly scenes at St James’ Park following a goalless first-leg draw at Ibrox, when Andy Penman missed a penalty for the Light Blues. Both second-leg goals were scored by Scots – former Hibernian player Jim Scott and ex-Dunfermline winger Jackie Sinclair netting. The second goal sparked a pitch invasion from some of the 10,000 travelling fans and the game was held up for 20 minutes amid battles with police which resulted in 89 injuries and 30 arrests.

1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup

Rangers got their revenge on Bayern, who featured the likes of Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller, five years after their final defeat. Paul Breitner opened the scoring in the first leg in Munich but an own goal handed Gers a 1-1 draw. Sandy Jardine scored a stunning long-range opener past Sepp Maier 45 seconds into the return leg at Ibrox and 18-year-old Derek Parlane sealed a 3-1 aggregate win when he netted his first goal for Rangers after coming in for the injured John Greig. Rangers beat Dynamo Moscow 3-2 in the final.

1993 Champions League

Not a semi-final but Rangers were one game away from the final, which was played between the winners of the two groups. Walter Smith’s men went into their last group game level on points with Marseille at the top of Group A but trailing on goal difference. Rangers needed to better the French team’s result but were held to a goalless Ibrox draw by CSKA Moscow while an Alen Boksic goal earned Marseille victory over Club Brugge. Smith’s side were unbeaten in 10 matches in the tournament. Marseille beat AC Milan in the final before being stripped of the French title and banned from the following year’s Champions League following a bribery scandal.

2008 UEFA Cup

Rangers battled to a penalty shoot-out against Fiorentina after 210 goalless minutes before Smith led them to a final in his second spell in charge. Nacho Novo scored the winning spot-kick in Italy to send Rangers on their way to Manchester, where they lost 2-0 against Zenit St Petersburg.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media