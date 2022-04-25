Ross Laidlaw says Ross County have not been not laid low by loss to Celtic

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw vowed not to let their turnaround tail off after defeat by Celtic left the race for European places as it was.

County lost at home for the first time since Celtic’s previous visit but defeats for Motherwell and Dundee United ensured there remains just one point separating the three teams battling for two places in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

United are one point ahead but County have their two closest rivals to play at home and they are looking to take advantage at Tynecastle on Saturday when the other pair meet at Tannadice.

“There’s four games to go and we just need to keep pushing,” Laidlaw said.

“There are two teams who can get into Europe and we are hoping we could be one of them.

“Where we were at the start of the season when we hadn’t won in 10 games, the turnaround has been unbelievable.

“The stats after those 10 games show we are just behind Celtic and Rangers, so, hopefully, we can keep it going.

“There’s no point in doing that and then switching off in the last games. We need to keep pushing on until the end.

“We knew it was going to be hard as Celtic are in top form in the league and you can see they are a really good football team with the way they played.

“So we won’t be disheartened by the result. We know we have a big game against Hearts. We played them here recently and drew, so we know it’ll be a big game and, hopefully, we can go down there and try to get something from it.”