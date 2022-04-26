Search

26 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free-transfer swoop for Antonio Rudiger. The Guardian says the Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the departing Chelsea defender over a four-year contract which is expected to be worth at least £200,000 a week.

Manchester City are weighing up a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 23-year-old is believed to be very high on City’s radar, however his £150m valuation could ultimately be too high a price for the club to fork out on a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports cross-city rivals United are preparing for crunch talks with Marcus Rashford as the 24-year-old England forward decides whether to stay at Old Trafford. Expectations were that Rashford would move on from the Red Devils after a difficult year in which he has managed only four league goals and two assists. However, incoming boss Erik ten Hag could provide the change Rashford needs to get back to his best.

The new United boss is also believed to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Daily Mirror says reports out of Spain suggest Ten Hag views the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Nemanja Matic, with Barcelona open to potential offers.

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says the 23-year-old Paris St Germain striker, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will hold off on any decision regarding his future until the end of the season.

Neymar: Paris St Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old Brazil forward leave, according to Sky Sports.

