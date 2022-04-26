Search

26 Apr 2022

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp to miss rest of season after having surgery

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp will not play again this season after undergoing surgery in America, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old, who last week signed a new five-year contract, has not played since January because of a persistent pelvic injury.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning (Tuesday 26 April) to repair a pubis injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.”

Spurs said Skipp was “expected to return to training for the pre-season period”.

Academy graduate Skipp, who made his debut against West Ham in October 2018, has 52 senior appearances to his name.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich and helped them win the Sky Bet Championship title as they regained their Premier League status.

Skipp, who signed for Spurs as an under-nine, has played 28 times for the club this season, with 18 of those games in the top flight, but has not kicked a ball in anger since the 2-0 league defeat at Chelsea on January 23 in which he was used as a second-half substitute.

