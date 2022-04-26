Hibernian in no rush to appoint new manager as Roy Keane emerges as contender

Hibernian remain in no rush to appoint a new manager despite Roy Keane’s emergence as a contender for the vacancy.

The Easter Road club sacked Shaun Maloney last Tuesday after just four months and 19 games at the helm, with coach David Gray placed in interim charge for the remainder of this season.

Chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon are currently in England to hold informal talks with possible candidates.

Former Sunderland and Ipswich manager Keane is interested in the job and has been installed as the new favourite to replace Maloney. However, the Easter Road club remain in the early stages of their managerial hunt and are still weighing up their options.

Owner Ron Gordon admitted last week that, with the benefit of hindsight, Hibs may have been too hasty in handing Maloney the reins in December and that they would not make the same mistake by rushing into this appointment.

“We are going to be a little bit more methodical, putting together a sub-group of the board to also be involved in the vetting process,” said Gordon last Wednesday.

“We are going to be a little bit more thorough than the last time. We are going to minimise the risk this time.”

Hibernian have four cinch Premiership games remaining this season, but with little to play for, it is not beyond possibility they will wait until the campaign is over before making their appointment.