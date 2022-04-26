Blackpool pile more misery on relegated Barnsley

Relegated Barnsley started life after boss Poya Asbaghi with a 2-0 defeat at home to Blackpool.

Asbaghi left Oakwell on Sunday following the Tykes’ demotion and the Reds slipped to a fifth defeat in seven games after goals from Owen Dale and Oliver Casey.

Blackpool, who were looking to make it three unbeaten, had their opener six minutes before the break through Dale and their second came midway through the second half when Casey smashed in at the back post.

Blackpool enjoyed the better spell of possession in the opening minutes and almost found an opener in the 10th minute when an outswinging corner was met by the head of Marvin Ekpiteta before the ball was cleared to safety.

Remy Vita threatened to liven up the subdued atmosphere when he found himself in space from Callum Brittain’s cross but he fired over the crossbar from close range.

Charlie Kirk caused problems for Barnsley’s defence early on and almost had the opener when he flashed a delivery across the face of the goal but no one was on hand to guide home.

Chances were few and far between for the Reds but Isaac Christie-Davies’ effort from the edge of the box was safely held by Chris Maxwell in between the Blackpool sticks.

The Tangerines could have got one of their own on the counter-attack when Matty Virtue’s half-volley from the edge of the box went narrowly wide of the target.

The visitors finally had the opener in the 39th minute when Jake Beesley’s ball over the top fell to Dale, who cut inside and emphatically finished in the top-left corner.

Barnsley almost had an equaliser straight after the break when Cauley Woodrow’s effort from inside the area deflected narrowly over the crossbar.

The game soon slipped into a similar pattern which greeted the first half and Blackpool could have doubled their advantage but Jack Walton was on hand to stop Virtue’s powerful effort in the 54th minute.

The away side got their second goal when Casey was on hand to finish off a well worked set-piece at the back post in front of the visiting faithful.

Blackpool were in no mood to take their foot off the gas and could have had a third just minutes later when Beesley fired against the inside of the post from close range.

Barnsley came within inches of a consolation when Matty Wolfe let fly from distance and saw his effort blast off the crossbar as their winless run stretched to seven games.