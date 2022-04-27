Football rumours: Paris St Germain hopeful of keeping Kylian Mbappe

Paris St Germain are confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe, according to the Telegraph. The 23-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with joining Real Madrid. But it has been reported that the Ligue 1 champions have gained a new sense of hope they will agree a new deal following talks with Mbappe’s mother, who represents him.
The Sun reports Ajax striker Sebastien Haller could accompany Erik ten Hag to Manchester United. The 27-year-old former West Ham player’s reported £35million valuation is well within the Red Devils’ price range.
Newcastle are plotting a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Express. The 26-year-old is reported to be high on manager Eddie Howe’s summer wishlist, with the club said to be preparing a £30m bid.
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is eyeing a summer move to Chelsea, according to the Times. The 23-year-old almost found himself at Stamford Bridge last year, and with the imminent exodus of Blues defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, both parties are believed to be keen on a deal once the London club’s sale is complete.
Evan Ndicka: Bild reports Newcastle are interested in the 22-year-old French defender, currently with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Aurelien Tchouameni: Liverpool have contacted Monaco over the 22-year-old midfielder, according to Foot Mercato.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.