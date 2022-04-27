Search

27 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Paris St Germain hopeful of keeping Kylian Mbappe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe, according to the Telegraph. The 23-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with joining Real Madrid. But it has been reported that the Ligue 1 champions have gained a new sense of hope they will agree a new deal following talks with Mbappe’s mother, who represents him.

The Sun reports Ajax striker Sebastien Haller could accompany Erik ten Hag to Manchester United. The 27-year-old former West Ham player’s reported £35million valuation is well within the Red Devils’ price range.

Newcastle are plotting a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Express. The 26-year-old is reported to be high on manager Eddie Howe’s summer wishlist, with the club said to be preparing a £30m bid.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is eyeing a summer move to Chelsea, according to the Times. The 23-year-old almost found himself at Stamford Bridge last year, and with the imminent exodus of Blues defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, both parties are believed to be keen on a deal once the London club’s sale is complete.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Evan Ndicka: Bild reports Newcastle are interested in the 22-year-old French defender, currently with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Liverpool have contacted Monaco over the 22-year-old midfielder, according to Foot Mercato.

News

