27 Apr 2022

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay wins SFW Young Player of the Year award

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay has been named as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year.

The 18-year-old beat off competition from former Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson, Dundee United defender Ross Graham, Celtic defender Stephen Welsh and Hibernian left-back Josh Doig.

Ramsay has been a revelation since breaking into the Dons first team over the past year and has been linked with a multi-million pound transfer to Liverpool and Leeds in recent days. Leicester, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Bologna have also been mooted as possible suitors.

Meanwhile, the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year award has also been announced.

Steve Clarke, Ange Postecoglou, Malky Mackay, Robbie Neilson and Dick Campbell are the quintet in contention.

Clarke led Scotland into the World Cup play-offs, Postecoglou is on course to win the cinch Premiership title in his first season at Celtic, Neilson has secured third place and a spot in the Scottish Cup final for Hearts, Mackay has steered Ross County into the top six, and Campbell has taken part-time Arbroath to second place in the Championship.

