27 Apr 2022

Southampton defender Tino Livramento set to miss rest of year with knee injury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Southampton have confirmed defender Tino Livramento is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2022 after suffering an ACL injury.

England Under-21 full-back Livramento received oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher after collapsing to the ground during the first half of Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Brighton.

Former Chelsea academy player Livramento twisted awkwardly while attempting to challenge Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl described the injury as appearing “very, very serious,” with subsequent scans of the player’s left knee confirming surgery would be needed.

A club statement read: “Southampton can regrettably confirm that Tino Livramento has suffered an ACL injury and is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

“The 19-year-old full-back sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League visit to Brighton, with a subsequent scan on his left knee revealing the extent of the problem.

“Livramento, who had been enjoying an impressive debut season following last summer’s move from Chelsea, making 32 appearances for the first-team, will now undergo surgery before beginning rehab.

“Although there is no definitive timescale on his return, it is likely he will be unavailable for the remainder of 2022.

“Everyone at the club sends their very best wishes to Tino and will be doing everything to support him throughout each step of his recovery.”

