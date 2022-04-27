Search

27 Apr 2022

Carlisle ready for ‘exciting journey’ after handing Paul Simpson three-year deal

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

Paul Simpson has signed a three-year deal to stay on as Carlisle manager.

The 55-year-old transformed the Cumbrians’ fortunes after coming back to the club for a second spell following the departure of Keith Millen.

Simpson won his first game at Leyton Orient and Carlisle went on to take 18 points from 21 to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone.

They are 13 points above second-bottom Oldham with two games remaining, and chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club’s website: “The length of the contract reflects the fact that we all feel this is a project for the longer-term, and not just a quick fix, and we feel Paul is the right person to take that on.

“Paul has stated quite clearly that he wants to improve aspects of the club on and off the field, and we share that vision.

“He spoke about the fact that he needed things to be right, and we always knew that we had to seize this moment, and not let it slip by.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to do that and it’s now time to give him our backing as he sets off on what we hope will be an exciting journey.”

